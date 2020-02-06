Tang Wei in talks to return to Korean film after 9 years opposite Lee Byung Hun

According to reports on February 6, Chinese actress Tang Wei is currently in talks to work with director Park Chan Wook's new film this year!

Opposite Tang Wei, actor Lee Byung Hun is also in talks to star as the male lead of the upcoming production, which is being kept under secrecy. Meanwhile, this film may also mark Tang Wei's first Korean film in 9 years, since Korean-Chinese production 'Speed Angels' in 2011.

Actress Tang Wei is well-known by Korean audiences for her 2010 hit film 'Late Autumn' also starring Hyun Bin. The actress is married to 'Late Autumn's director Kim Tae Yong and gave birth to her first daughter back in 2016. Many are looking forward to Tang Wei's return to the Korean big-screens.

Tang Wei is also rumored to be working on a new production alongside her husband, director Kim Tae Yong, titled 'Wonderland'. The production will mark the director's first big-screen film since his marriage, but more specific details have yet to be revealed.

