Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

J-Hope signals return of BTS through 'Ego' comeback trailer for 'Map of the Soul: 7'

AKP STAFF

BTS is gearing up to make their comeback!

On February 3 at midnight KST, Big Hit Entertainment revealed "Ego," the anticipated comeback trailer for BTS's fourth Korean-language studio album 'Map of the Soul: 7.' The video, which is centered around member J-Hope, is bright and visual-heavy, matching the high energy of the track itself.

Meanwhile, 'Map of the Soul: 7' is set for release on February 21, with the music video for the album's lead single to be revealed on February 28. Previously, BTS has counted down to the release of the album by unveiling both the "Interlude: Shadow" comeback trailer and pre-release single "Black Swan."

Check out BTS's "Ego" comeback trailer above!

1

nomanymore721 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

It's colorful, it's joyful and cheerful and full of hope of course it's our JHOPEEEEE xD

1

KunDeservesBette 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

It's so upbeat and fun, not at all what I was expecting after hearing shadow and black swan. But I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT!!! Hobi truly is our sunshine. Can't wait to hear the full album

