Seolhyun in talks to star opposite Nam Goong Min as the female lead in tvN's 'Day and Night'

AOA's Seolhyun is in talks to take on her next female lead role on the small-screen, this time for tvN's 'Day and Night'!

The idol/actress is in talks to take on the role of a special investigator, Gong Hye Won. She's a gorgeous officer but with a sharp tongue, and is also in charge of brute strength, combat, and drinking alcohol in her squad. Opposite Seolhyun, Nam Goong Min has already confirmed his role as the special force captain, Do Jung Woo.

tvN's 'Day and Night' is a fantasy crime-solving drama series, dealing with a group of mysterious children who have been experimented on so that their intellects surpassed that of normal humans, but who have become emotion-less. Do Jung Woo, Gong Hye Won, and more will be working to help these children return to society.

Do you like the premise of tvN's 'Day and Night' so far?

