Starship Entertainment to debut new 9-member boy group with former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun & Kang Min Hee

On February 13, Starship Entertainment officially confirmed the launch of a new 9-member boy group, set to debut by the first half of 2020!

The label stated, "Last year, we shared our intentions to debut a new boy group in 2020. This group is currently preparing to debut some time in the first half of 2020, and former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee plan on joining this group."



Starship added on, "As this marks Starship's first rookie boy group to debut in 6 years after MONSTA X, we will provide this group with the fullest support for their successful debut and promotions. We promise to do our best to repay the fans for their love and attention."

More information on Starship Entertainment's brand new, 9-member boy group will be released soon, so stay tuned for updates!

