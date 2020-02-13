5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Starship Entertainment to debut new 9-member boy group with former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun & Kang Min Hee

On February 13, Starship Entertainment officially confirmed the launch of a new 9-member boy group, set to debut by the first half of 2020!

The label stated, "Last year, we shared our intentions to debut a new boy group in 2020. This group is currently preparing to debut some time in the first half of 2020, and former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee plan on joining this group." 


Starship added on, "As this marks Starship's first rookie boy group to debut in 6 years after MONSTA X, we will provide this group with the fullest support for their successful debut and promotions. We promise to do our best to repay the fans for their love and attention."

More information on Starship Entertainment's brand new, 9-member boy group will be released soon, so stay tuned for updates!

Realvibekiller336 pts 29 minutes ago 1
As much as I’m excited for this, based on the past produce seasons, debuting a group with tomorrow than 7 members does not turn out to be good. Netizens will usually only pay attention mostly to the members from produce. With that being said since X1 never really established themselves maybe it will be different this time

trogdorthe8th7,369 pts 28 minutes ago 0
Despite people's understandable sentiments and reservations about this group due to Starship's involvement in the Produce scandal, this was bound to happen eventually. Even with all the recent hardships surrounding Monsta X, it's crazy to think it's been so long since that group was formed, so it really is time for the company to be looking towards the next investment (especially when you consider the mandatory military enlistments that will be coming for members of Monsta X soon). While I don't feel one way or another about the boys as I didn't really follow X1, I hope people won't be too harsh on them for the mistakes of their company. Just like Monsta X, they were victims of the greed of people in power, and they certainly lost out on opportunities as a result, just like the people who were cheated out of their spots in X1.

