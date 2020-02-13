'Spotify' rumored to be launching as an official music streaming service in Korea this year

According to an exclusive report on February 13, 'Spotify' will be launching as an official music streaming service within South Korea some time in 2020!

Used globally by over 200 million users, 'Spotify' is also one of the top 2 music streaming platforms in the U.S. alongside 'Apple Music'. Rumors that 'Spotify' would be launching in Korea also came up early last year; however, the rumors were denied in light of controversies surrounding domestic copyright regulations, etc. Reportedly, 'Spotify' has since come to an agreement with many of these issues in 2020, and the company is expected to establish a Korea office branch in Gangnam soon.



If true, 'Spotify' will be joining some of Korea's top music streaming platforms including Melon, Genie, FLO, Bugs, Naver Music, Soribada, and more.

