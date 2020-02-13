4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

'Spotify' rumored to be launching as an official music streaming service in Korea this year

AKP STAFF

According to an exclusive report on February 13, 'Spotify' will be launching as an official music streaming service within South Korea some time in 2020!

Used globally by over 200 million users, 'Spotify' is also one of the top 2 music streaming platforms in the U.S. alongside 'Apple Music'. Rumors that 'Spotify' would be launching in Korea also came up early last year; however, the rumors were denied in light of controversies surrounding domestic copyright regulations, etc. Reportedly, 'Spotify' has since come to an agreement with many of these issues in 2020, and the company is expected to establish a Korea office branch in Gangnam soon. 

If true, 'Spotify' will be joining some of Korea's top music streaming platforms including Melon, Genie, FLO, Bugs, Naver Music, Soribada, and more. 

  1. misc.
1 1,718 Share 100% Upvoted

0

DisplayName9753,414 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

I wonder how it's gonna influence domestic streaming platforms.

Share
JYP Nizi Project; All finalized contestants
17 hours ago   7   6,569
iKON
[Album and MV Review] iKON – 'i DECIDE.'
9 hours ago   3   2,004

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND