'Running Man's Song Ji Hyo is a red-lipped beauty in new commercial for cosmetic brand Vidi Vici

Song Ji Hyo continues to impress with her unique beauty.



On February 15 KST, the actress took to her official Instagram account to share a clip of her latest commercial for Korean beauty brand Vidi Vici.



In the clip, Song Ji Hyo stuns in the company's 'coral pink' and 'intense red' lip colors, applying them and posing for the camera as upbeat, jazzy music plays in the background.



Fans following the actress's account had plenty to say about the short commercial, leaving comments like, "Unnie, you're too pretty," "Beautiful," "Goddess," and "You're flawless in red!"



Meanwhile, the 'Running Man' regular is currently preparing to once again meet audiences through the silver screen when she stars in the upcoming horror film 'Intruder.' The film is set for release this March.

Check out Song Ji Hyo's Instagram post below!