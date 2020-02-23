126

64

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 day ago

'Running Man's Song Ji Hyo is a red-lipped beauty in new commercial for cosmetic brand Vidi Vici

AKP STAFF

Song Ji Hyo continues to impress with her unique beauty.

On February 15 KST, the actress took to her official Instagram account to share a clip of her latest commercial for Korean beauty brand Vidi Vici

In the clip, Song Ji Hyo stuns in the company's 'coral pink' and 'intense red' lip colors, applying them and posing for the camera as upbeat, jazzy music plays in the background.

Fans following the actress's account had plenty to say about the short commercial, leaving comments like, "Unnie, you're too pretty," "Beautiful," "Goddess," and "You're flawless in red!" 

Meanwhile, the 'Running Man' regular is currently preparing to once again meet audiences through the silver screen when she stars in the upcoming horror film 'Intruder.' The film is set for release this March.

Check out Song Ji Hyo's Instagram post below!

  1. Song Ji Hyo
17 31,992 Share 66% Upvoted

16

bartkun3,733 pts 1 day ago 4
1 day ago

She is one of the most underrated beautiful women in industry.

Share

4 more replies

7

desikpoplover311 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

I like how the writer said Unique beauty because it is very true, she does not look Korean nor emits the same vibe of most Korean models. In an episode on RM the driver told her that she looked like a foreigner.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
20 Idols Who Turn 20 In 2020
1 hour ago   0   2,849

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND