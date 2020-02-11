Rookie actress Go Soo Jung passes away at 25-years old

On February 12, entertainment label Story J Company told media outlets, "A few days ago, actress Go Soo Jung bid farewell to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky."

The rookie actress was 25-years old, and her funeral process took place back on February 9 privately with family and friends. The actress is said to have passed away from a fatal illness.

Story J Company also stated, "We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her a safe passage." Goo Soo Jung debuted as a rookie actress in 2016 through tvN's 'Goblin', and also appeared in productions such as JTBC's 'Solomon's Perjury' and more.





Our condolences to the late actress's family and loved ones.