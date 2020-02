AB6IX's Jeon Woong will be performing an alluring, enticing "Moondance" for his upcoming solo track!

"Moondance" will be track #1 from AB6IX's special digital EP '5NALLY', set for release this February 13. The album is made up of solo tracks from all 5 AB6IX members, ahead of the group's 1st world tour kicking off soon.

Watch a snippet of Jeon Woong's sultry "Moondance" in the MV teaser, above!