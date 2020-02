CJ ENM will be settling accounts for X1 starting today.

In response to reports that X1 members have yet to settle accounts from their 'Quantum Leap' promotions, CJ ENM said, "We have been talking continuously with each of the members' labels on settling accounts. We will be sending the statement of accounts to each label today, and handle things step by step from there."

Hopefully the members can see the fruits of their labor soon.