Goo Hye Sun posts her college grades on social media

Goo Hye Sun posted her stellar college grades on her personal Instagram. 

The picture, which was uploaded on February 6th, shows that the actress aced all her classes with nearly straight A+'s. The caption reads: "I succeeded in registering to go back to school. To celebrate, I'm uploading my report card. I am lucky this year with my studies." 

The report card shows Goo Hye Sun's grades from 2012. The actress previously attended the Sungkyunkwan University School of Art in 2011 but was unable to graduate.

Andrada23972,172 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

Well, it's her insta page, she is allowed to post whatever she wants..

Good for her for continuing her studies.

dalagangpilipina-90 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Koo we know you can do it. We hope that in any events that happened in your life, you learned a thing or two. Be humble, smarter and more open-minded to embrace the changes in your life. My love and adoration for you earned me also some "enemies" which in all honesty i don't mean it to happen. Now, that i reflect, those haters also have their reasons why they always condemned you, even though both us, the haters and your fans, dont know about the real stories. I am now at peace, now that i see you challenging yourself even more to become the BEST PERSON that you will be. Good luck Koo!

