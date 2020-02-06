Goo Hye Sun posts her college grades on social media

Goo Hye Sun posted her stellar college grades on her personal Instagram.

The picture, which was uploaded on February 6th, shows that the actress aced all her classes with nearly straight A+'s. The caption reads: "I succeeded in registering to go back to school. To celebrate, I'm uploading my report card. I am lucky this year with my studies."

The report card shows Goo Hye Sun's grades from 2012. The actress previously attended the Sungkyunkwan University School of Art in 2011 but was unable to graduate.