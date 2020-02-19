BTS's V reveals 'drunk' birthday photo of j-hope?

BTS's V revealed a 'drunk' birthday photo of fellow member j-hope.



On February 18, V shared the below photo on BTS's official Twitter with the message, "Oh my, hello there. How much did you drink?" In the picture, j-hope does look red in the face as if he's had a few too many.



However, V added in hashtags, "He didn't even have one glass of alcohol. Happy Birthday, j-hope. This is Kim Tae Hyung."



In other news, BTS are dropping their 'Map of the Soul: 7' album on February 21.

