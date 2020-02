BTS have announced a new Los Angeles date at the Rose Bowl Stadium for their upcoming '2020 Map of the Soul' tour!

Following their previously announced dates from May 2-3, BTS will now be performing for a third night at the Rose Bowl Stadium on May 5. Tickets for this third show go on sale for official ARMY members on March 1 at 7 PM PST!

Stay tuned for even more announcements on BTS's 'Map of the Soul' world tour!