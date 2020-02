ONCEs are showing their support for TWICE's Mina after she made her full-fledged return to the group.

The popular idol worried many fans when she took some time off to take care of her mental health. Luckily, fans showered with support and love after she performed "Feel Special" with her groupmates for the first time at TWICE's concert in Fukuoka!

Fans are using the hashtag #ProudOfYouMina to cheer her on, stating:

Jeongyeon dont have to stand behind Jihyo and mirror her movement anymore 💚 and Tzuyu facing Mina

OT9 formation is the best 🔥#ProudOfYouMina #미나를_다시_보게_되어_행복해pic.twitter.com/AnFNxGgRhq — Salt 🍞 (@ztothek) February 11, 2020

After an upsetting start of 2020, after all the tiring arguments and fights, seeing Mina laugh + seeing OT9 be so happy to be together again is a balm to my soul. I missed you @JYPETWICE, welcome back Mina. 🥰#ProudOfYouMina#미나를_다시_보게_되어_행복해pic.twitter.com/lDV0Qr4Kk8 — BLIИKTWIƆE™ (@MlNACHAEYU) February 11, 2020

Check out the video of the group's performance below!