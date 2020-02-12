Late actress Go Soo Jung remembered by netizens for her deep love of acting

Netizens have been honoring late actress Go Soo Jung after news of her passing was revealed.

A past post by the actress's label from 2017 is gaining attention for its content. The post, titled 'Rookie Actress Go Soo Jung Is One To Look Out For,' spoke about Go Soo Jung's deep love for her craft. Regarding her start as an actress, Go Soo Jung stated, "I wanted to act so much that I thought I would go crazy" after being inspired by the movie 'I'm Not There.'

The post also stated that she was excited to show the world what she had to offer and ended the interview saying, "I will work hard and try my best to become the best actor I can be." The three-year-old post regained attention as netizens paid their respects and grieved Go Soo Jung's passing. Netizen comments include:





"Please achieve all your dreams in heaven."

"She turned into a star in the sky at such a young age without living all of her life. I hope you become a shining star in the sky."

"Rest in peace."

Goo Soo Jung passed away on February 12th due to a terminal disease.