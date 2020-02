New concept images for actress Kim Yoo Jung show that she's all grown up!

The former child actress took on a girl crush concept in her latest photoshoot shared by Sidus HQ. Kim Yoo Jung was often known for her fresh and innocent charm but this time, she's taking her look to another level with a smokey eye that brings out her charisma.

Check out more pictures below! What do you think of Yoo Jung's girl crush look?