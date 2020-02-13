2

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

JYPE speaks up regarding reports of ITZY's March comeback

AKP STAFF

JYP Entertainment has issued a statement of response, in light of various media outlet reports claiming that rookie girl group ITZY is gearing up for a comeback in March.

One JYPE rep answered, "It's true that [ITZY] are preparing for a comeback with March in mind, but we will notify you with specific details once everything is confirmed." 

Meanwhile, ITZY celebrated their 1-year anniversary since debut just back on February 12. Be on the lookout for updates on ITZY's first comeback of 2020!

  1. ITZY
0 1,504 Share 100% Upvoted
JYP Nizi Project; All finalized contestants
17 hours ago   7   6,569
iKON
[Album and MV Review] iKON – 'i DECIDE.'
9 hours ago   3   2,004

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND