IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura to return as DJ of her Japanese radio show, 'Tonight, Under The Cherry Blossom Tree'



Japanese media outlets have reported on February 13 that IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura will be returning to her DJ post on BayFM's radio broadcast, 'Tonight, Under The Cherry Blossom Tree'.

Miyawaki Sakura will be returning to her position approximately 3 months after her hiatus on the Japanese radio show, as well as in all of her entertainment promotions. During Sakura's hiatus, her fellow AKB48 members took turns as special DJs of 'Tonight, Under The Cherry Blossom Tree'.



Meanwhile, IZ*ONE will be making a comeback this February 17 at 6 PM KST with their 1st full album, 'BLOOM*IZ'.

