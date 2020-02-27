JTBC's 'Two-Way Pocha' starring Hwang Jung Eum, Sungjae, & Choi Won Young to successfully wrap up filming today

On February 28, JTBC staff confirmed to media outlets, "All filming for drama 'Two-Way Pocha' will wrap up today. Since last September, the actors and staff members have given their all for this production."

JTBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'Two-Way Pocha' will be 100% pre-produced prior to its premiere, some time later this year. Based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, 'Two-Way Pocha' tells the story of a fantastical food cart which only accepts ghosts and spirits as customers.





The cast of 'Two-Way Pocha' will be led by idol-turned-actress Hwang Jung Eum, taking on the role of the food cart's head chef and owner, Wol Joo. Alongside her, BTOB's Sungjae takes on the role of a young part-timer with the unique ability to find out the deepest secrets of the people he touches, Han Kang Bae. Finally, veteran actor Choi Won Young joins the cast as a manager in charge of regulations and finances, Chief 'Ghost'.

Also starring Lee Jun Hyun, Jung Da Eun, and more, JTBC's 'Two-Way Pocha' is set to premiere some time in the first half of 2020!

