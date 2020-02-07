18

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jeon So Mi shares rocking high school graduation photos

AKP STAFF

Jeon So Mi shared more photos from her graduation!

Jeon So Mi, ITZY's Chaeryeong and Ryujin, and Lee Eui Woong were a few of many idol stars who graduated from Hanlim Multi Art School on February 7 KST. On the same day, the IOI star shared the below photos with the message, "High school diploma. Graduation. Bye bye, Hanlim."

Fans were amused to see Jeon Seo Mi's less traditional graduation photos as she carries an electric guitar and eats an ice cream cone.

She previously expressed, "I'm curious and excited about what kinds of things will come now that I'm 20 years old. I plan to promote more actively this year than last year. I'm working on a lot of songs, and I'll greet you all with a variety of directions."

Stay tuned for updates on Jeon Seo Mi.


I love her rebellious and no f attitude

