Bang Chan opens up about his 8-year training period + Stray Kids have a blast on the 'Zach Sang Show'

The boys of Stray Kids were the next K-Pop artists to stop by the infamous 'Zach Sang Show', known for its complex and intriguing interviews!

With the team's English speakers like Bang Chan and Felix taking the lead, the Stray Kids members chatted with host Zach Sang about the process of becoming K-Pop artists, producing albums, MVs, performances, etc, and more. Leader Bang Chan also got personal about his 8-year training period, explaining how he felt during that time in depth.

Watch the full, informative interview above!