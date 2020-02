BTS's 'Carpool Karaoke' episode has already become a hot topic all around the world, and their performances have Cardi B shook!

The boys covered "Finesse" by Bruno Mars and Cardi B on the episode and RM and j-hope got a chance to show off their rapping skills.

Cardi then reacted to the performance with this tweet and even used their nicknames Hobi & Joon!

Me homeless cause hobi & joon took my job pic.twitter.com/28WwHXVChh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 26, 2020

Check out the episode again below!