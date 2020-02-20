ONE opens up about his fears about love on 'The Romance'

ONE opened up about his fears about love on 'The Romance'.



On the February 20th episode, ONE and his screenwriting partner Kang Hana headed to Jeju Island, where they enjoyed the beach and had barbecue together. During dinner, Kang Hana expressed, "Whenever we meet someone, we wonder what they're thinking. I think that's where the story begins. I think the female lead should be cheerful, and the male lead should be introverted."



ONE expressed his thoughts on the characters' personalities, saying, "I find it easy to relate to a lead who can't express his feelings. I have a strange compulsion to not even tell a white lie. People say something if they're 95% sure, but I can't even do that. I couldn't express myself, so my friend told me to do what he did. I couldn't do that either, so I got really frustrated. At some point, I got afraid to have deep relationships with people. I kept wondering if I was immature and if dating was that difficult."



Have you been watching 'The Romance'?



