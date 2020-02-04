GFriend give updates on dorm life & Umji's gift to IU

GFriend gave fans an update on dorm life and Umji talked about her unique gift to IU.



On the February 4th episode of 'Idol Room', GFriend updated viewers and fans, revealing they'd recently become labelmates with BTS after their label Source Music merged with Big Hit Entertainment. It seems with the merger the girl group have also moved their dorm.



The GFriend members revealed they now live in a 2-story home, and they each have their own individual room. However, they expressed, "It's on the level of student living. We don't watch TV together in the living room either."



Umji also talked about the thoughtful gift of a gopchang hair tie she gave to IU, which IU herself said she used all the time. Umji said, "She was on a concert tour, and that's always tiring. I wanted to get her a gift that was practical yet funny."



In other news, GFriend recently made a comeback with "Crossroads".



