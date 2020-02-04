56

26

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

GFriend give updates on dorm life & Umji's gift to IU

AKP STAFF

GFriend gave fans an update on dorm life and Umji talked about her unique gift to IU.

On the February 4th episode of 'Idol Room', GFriend updated viewers and fans, revealing they'd recently become labelmates with BTS after their label Source Music merged with Big Hit Entertainment. It seems with the merger the girl group have also moved their dorm.

The GFriend members revealed they now live in a 2-story home, and they each have their own individual room. However, they expressed, "It's on the level of student living. We don't watch TV together in the living room either."

Umji also talked about the thoughtful gift of a gopchang hair tie she gave to IU, which IU herself said she used all the time. Umji said, "She was on a concert tour, and that's always tiring. I wanted to get her a gift that was practical yet funny."  

In other news, GFriend recently made a comeback with "Crossroads". 

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
4 13,130 Share 68% Upvoted

6

northstars20 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

They are now BTS's sisters.

Share

1 more reply

1

staytiny155 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

student living? can someone explain what this means? im a college student but my college doesnt have dorms so..

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

hyukoh
[Album Review] hyukoh – 'through love'
42 minutes ago   0   215
Brian, Fly to the Sky
Veteran singer Brian joins iME Korea
1 hour ago   0   786
Wooshin, Kim Woo Seok
Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok to debut solo
23 hours ago   9   7,358

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND