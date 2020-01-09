10

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

IU talks about a gift from GFriend's Umji

IU talked about a gift from GFriend's Umji.

On the January 9th episode of KBS Cool FM's 'Kang Ha Na's Volume Up', IU revealed that GFriend had attended one of her recent concerts, and she revealed a special gift from Umji - a gopchang hair tie. IU said, "Umji from the girl group GFriend came to my concert and gave this to me as a present. I love it. It was really cute of her."

She continued, "She wrote in a note to me, 'I'm sure you receive a lot of presents, so I'll win with practicality,' and gave me this gopchang hair tie set. It's my favorite item. take it around with me everyday. Other GFriend members came to the concert as well and brought me gifts. I want to take this opportunity to give GFriend my thanks." 

What a thoughtful gift!


leviakermann0 pt 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

lol, I never knew kang han na became a radio dj.

