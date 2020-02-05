31

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS's Jimin gains attention for his sweetness in behind the scenes vlog of Big Hit Entertainment's family photo shoot

BTS's Jimin garnered attention for his sweet actions in a new vlog. 

On February 5, a video was revealed on Big Hit Labels' official YouTube channel showing behind the scene's footage of Big Hit Entertainment's family photoshoot with BTS, TXT, and Lee Hyun. The video already has millions of views and shows the artists taking on a variety of poses while showing off their good looks. 

Jimin particularly gained attention for his sweetness as he interacted with the other artists, calling Lee Hyun "hyung" and cheering on his juniors with encouraging words. He also sent his love to ARMY through a finger heart. 

Check out the vlog below!

naazy-28 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Jimin is honestly so sweet plus he keeps wrecking my bias list. Honestly I don’t even know who’s my bias anymore.

Rony_Lameda_Diaz3 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Jimin is the sweetest. Thanks for sharing. 💜💜

