Former SISTAR member Dasom hyperventilates while diving on 'Law of the Jungle'

Former SISTAR member Dasom surprised viewers of 'Law of the Jungle' when she began hyperventilating while diving in the ocean.



On the February 15th episode of the survival reality show, Dasom dived the ocean to look for manta rays, saying, "I like water a lot, and I really like the ocean. I had confidence. I thought that we would find them right away."



Despite her confidence, she began panicking when she saw the ocean water was murky. Dasom said during her interview, "I couldn't see anything. I couldn't see the scuba-diving instructor either. It was a bit scary. I couldn't see, so my breathing started getting unstable. I swallowed a lot of water too."



She added, "I think I thought of it too easily. It was scary because it'd been a while since I'd done it. I began hyperventilating."