Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Super Junior postpones Kuala Lumpur concert due to coronavirus

AKP STAFF

Super Junior has unfortunately postponed their Kuala Lumpur concert.

The reason is for the same as many artists have been canceling their shows: the coronavirus. Super Junior was originally supposed to be in Kuala Lumpur on March 1st, but because of health concerns due to the coronavirus, they have decided to indefinitely postpone the concert. The postponed concert is still expected to be in the same venue, but fans who can no longer make future dates can get a refund if they wish.

Ronaldo_Caparuch95 pts 27 minutes ago 1
27 minutes ago

I took personal leave for my Leeteuk!!!!! 😩😩 but health is more important

1 more reply

