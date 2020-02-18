13

8

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Kai is a unique 'Gucci' muse in 'GQ Korea'

AKP STAFF

'GQ Korea' magazine has unveiled a set of unique, edgy pictorial preview cuts of EXO member Kai, featured in the upcoming March issue!

For this pictorial, Kai donned on some key items from 'Gucci's new 2020 spring/summer collection, giving off a mysterious vibe under the setting sun. 

Meanwhile, Kai recently represented Korean fashion figures in Milan during the '2020 'Gucci' F/W Fashion Show', which took place last month. Check out previews from Kai's latest 'GQ' photoshoot, below. 

  1. Kai
1 2,899 Share 62% Upvoted

1

Yellowchimpa243 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Why are there so many dislikes already? Is there a Kai scandal? He looks great!

Share
BLACKPINK, Jennie
BLACKPINK taking over telecommunications
22 hours ago   17   25,338

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND