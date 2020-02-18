EXO's Kai is a unique 'Gucci' muse in 'GQ Korea'

'GQ Korea' magazine has unveiled a set of unique, edgy pictorial preview cuts of EXO member Kai, featured in the upcoming March issue!

For this pictorial, Kai donned on some key items from 'Gucci's new 2020 spring/summer collection, giving off a mysterious vibe under the setting sun.

Meanwhile, Kai recently represented Korean fashion figures in Milan during the '2020 'Gucci' F/W Fashion Show', which took place last month. Check out previews from Kai's latest 'GQ' photoshoot, below.



