Doubt regarding Garo Sero Institute's credibility arises as previous statements made by lawyer Kang Yong Suk about Kim Gun Mo are proven to be false

Doubt is arising regarding YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute's credibility as previous statements made by lawyer Kang Yong Suk were proven to be false.

Kang Yong Suk is part of the Garo Sero Institute and is helping an alleged sexual assault victim in her suit against singer Kim Gun Mo

The lawyer previously stated that the singer drove a Porche Cayenne to the police station for his investigation where it was consequently seized by the police. However, the police clarified that this statement is untrue. When questioned about the legitimacy of his statement, the lawyer quickly stated that he got the information from another source. SBS FunE reporters also revealed that Kim Gun Mo owns a Porsche Targan not a Cayenne.

Although support for the channel was fervent at first, statements such as these have netizens questioning the channel's credibility. What do you think of this? 

crystalwildfire1,710 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

If you are a lawyer I think you have an obligation to deal in proven facts when making public statements. Either that or use the appropriate terms such as reportedly (as in the case of the car) or allegedly.
(and personally they shouldn't talk about something like police actions (confiscating a car) without proof themselves. Which is different from presenting a client with an allegation.)
And FWIW he seems to be trying this case in the court of public opinion and not where it belongs - in court.

pink_oracle4,272 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

That's it, a mix up about the type of car?

"He was wearing a red jacket and not a blue one?!? All sexual assault victims are lying whores then!!"

Really?

