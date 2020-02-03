Doubt regarding Garo Sero Institute's credibility arises as previous statements made by lawyer Kang Yong Suk about Kim Gun Mo are proven to be false

Doubt is arising regarding YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute's credibility as previous statements made by lawyer Kang Yong Suk were proven to be false.

Kang Yong Suk is part of the Garo Sero Institute and is helping an alleged sexual assault victim in her suit against singer Kim Gun Mo.

The lawyer previously stated that the singer drove a Porche Cayenne to the police station for his investigation where it was consequently seized by the police. However, the police clarified that this statement is untrue. When questioned about the legitimacy of his statement, the lawyer quickly stated that he got the information from another source. SBS FunE reporters also revealed that Kim Gun Mo owns a Porsche Targan not a Cayenne.

Although support for the channel was fervent at first, statements such as these have netizens questioning the channel's credibility. What do you think of this?



