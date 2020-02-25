Dara says she weighs 40 kilograms (88 pounds), does intermittent fasting and gets massages to maintain her figure

Dara surprised netizens by revealing her weight on the February 24 episode of 'Unni's Salon'.

Dara talked about her skincare tips, including going to a skin clinic and getting massages. She also drinks Calamansi and Noni Juice while taking vitamins. She stated that she is currently 40 kilograms (88 pounds) but was 38 to 39 kilograms (83 to 85 pounds) during her 2NE1 days, saying "if I'm not hungry, I won't eat for 12 hours. Apparently that's intermittent fasting."

Netizens expressed their jealousy of Dara's figure, stating:

"I guess you just have to be born with it."

"I'm jealous she doesn't take great joy in eating."

"Please let us know how you combat hunger."



Check out the clip of Dara below!