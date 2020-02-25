22

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

Dara says she weighs 40 kilograms (88 pounds), does intermittent fasting and gets massages to maintain her figure

AKP STAFF

Dara surprised netizens by revealing her weight on the February 24 episode of 'Unni's Salon'

Dara talked about her skincare tips, including going to a skin clinic and getting massages. She also drinks Calamansi and Noni Juice while taking vitamins. She stated that she is currently 40 kilograms (88 pounds) but was 38 to 39 kilograms (83 to 85 pounds) during her 2NE1 days, saying "if I'm not hungry, I won't eat for 12 hours. Apparently that's intermittent fasting."

Netizens expressed their jealousy of Dara's figure, stating: 

"I guess you just have to be born with it."

"I'm jealous she doesn't take great joy in eating."

"Please let us know how you combat hunger." 

Check out the clip of Dara below! 

  1. Dara
15 2,689 Share 73% Upvoted

7

Ohboy698,153 pts 40 minutes ago 2
40 minutes ago

And... this is something to be proud of? Being underweight? Really? People who say that they envy her are out of their minds.

When people talk about Dara it's always either her beauty or weight, which is just sad.

Share

2 more replies

3

bartkun3,791 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

For her own sake, she should eat more and do some proper workout. She is 162 cm tall so she really has underweight right now.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
BTS reveal epic dance practice video for 'ON'
5 hours ago   10   1,984

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND