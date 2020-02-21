BTS interview live with 'Today' show!

The 'Today' show has released the full interview with BTS!



It was previously revealed BTS would be appearing on the show on the launch of their 'Map of the Soul:7' album, and the international K-pop group held an interview with 'Today' at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York.



In other news, BTS are also appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on February 24 KST and 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on the 25th.



Check out BTS' full interview below, and watch the MV for their title song "ON" if you missed it!

