IZ*ONE bring their energy to 1theK's 'Prison Interview'

IZ*ONE are the featured guests on the latest episode of 1theK's 'Prison Interview'.



For the 'Prison Interview', IZ*ONE find questions and challenges all around the waiting room and give all their energy to the cameras. In the clip above, Wonyoung imitates Eunbi, the members reveal a super cute dance version of their recent title song "Fiesta" and 4 types of winks, they tell the story behind the dance battle between Chaeyeon and Eunbi, and more.



Check out IZ*ONE's 'Prison Interview' above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!