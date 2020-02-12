Jo Se Ho shockingly reveals he relies on alcohol 6-7 days a week to help him fall asleep

Beginning this February 13, KBS2's 'Happy Together 4' will be launching a 30-day, 'Habit-Shaping' project with stars Jung Jun Ha, Jun Hyun Moo, Jo Se Ho, and Hong Hyun Hee.

For this 'Habit-Shaping' project, these 4 stars will be changing their habits toward a more healthier lifestyle for a total of 30 days, including weight loss, healthier blood pressure, etc. While being examined prior to the start of the 30-day project, comedian Jo Se Ho shockingly revealed, "If I don't drink at least one glass of alcohol, I can't fall asleep." The comedian added on that he relies on alcohol 6~7 times a week to help him sleep at night, and one expert sternly commented, "At this rate, you'll be developing symptoms of an alcoholic soon."





Once the 30-day project began, Jo Se Ho was seen struggling to cut back on his alcohol intake, especially during outings with friends. One morning after drinking alcohol at a gathering, Jo Se Ho attempted to redeem himself with rigorous exercise; however, experts advised, "Actually, working out after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol can be harmful to the body."

Viewers can catch the full beginning of Jo Se Ho, Jung Jun Ha, Jun Hyun Moo, and Hong Hyun Hee's 30-day 'Habit-Shaping' challenge this February 13 at 11:10 PM KST on 'Happy Together 4'.

