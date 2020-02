Cherry Bullet will be making a comeback next week!

On February 3 KST, the group's agency FNC Entertainment unveiled two group teaser images of the members together as part of the countdown until the release of their new single "Hands Up." In one image, the girls strike tough poses in front of a 'Cherry Bullet' storefront, while in the second, they take a laidback shot in a bright purple room.

Meanwhile, "Hands Up" is set for release on February 11.

Check out the images below!