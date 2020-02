Rookie girl group Cherry Bullet is going for a fun and cool, inventive new official light stick design!

In light of their upcoming comeback with their 1st digital single 'Hands Up', Cherry Bullet have opened up domestic and global pre-orders for their official light stick, which will be shaped like a playful, bright toy gun!

Check out the design for Cherry Bullet's fan light stick, below! Meanwhile, the girl group's full comeback is set for this February 11 at 6 PM KST.