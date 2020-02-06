GFriend & Zico rave about one another's new songs + show positive response to a potential collab

On February 6, girl group GFriend and Block B member Zico appeared as guests on SBS power FM radio program, 'Cultwo Show'!

During the radio show, GFriend sang a live version of their comeback title track "Crossroads", and Zico also performed a live version of his hit song "Any Song". Regarding the famous #AnySongChallenge, Zico said, "It was my idea. When I write songs, I actually do all kinds of funny dances. That's where the idea came from. But for the actual dance, I got help from real choreographers." The DJs then suggested that they all do the #AnySongChallenge together!



It was also revealed that GFriend previously named Zico as an artist they wanted to collaborate with. Zico responded to this by saying, "It'll be a very different kind of collaboration. Sounds awesome". GFriend also agreed.



Moving on to GFriend's comeback title track, Yuju shared, "I didn't get a response after listening to 'Crossroads' the first time. It was more like I got used to it after two or three more times. When I compare it to a food, it's like naengmyun, something that you're not used to at first but if you keep eating it, you'll end up thinking about it more."

Zico also tried to compare "Any Song" to food, pointing out, "It's like eating all kinds of food all at once. Since it's called 'Any Song', maybe a dish with a lot of ingredients? Like bibimbap?"

Here, GFriend's Sowon added on, "When I heard 'Any Song', it was like bibimmyun. Most songs, you have to listen to a few times before you get used to it. But this one, it hooked me right away. Like the very pronounced taste of bibimmyun." In response, Zico complimented GFriend's "Crossroads" with, "There are two foods I'm obsessed with right now, skewered hotdogs and sausage-rice cake skewers. The first time I heard 'Crossroads', I was obsessed. That's why it reminds me of hotdogs and sausage-rice cakes."









