Red Velvet's Irene recently confused netizens with her recent selfies.

The popular idol uploaded a series of selfies on January 29th. Irene shows off her beautiful eyes as she sports blue contact lenses while staring into the camera.

Many netizens believe that Irene looks exactly like Taeyeon in these photos, saying:





"I thought this was Taeyeon at first."

"Is it just me that thinks she looks like Taeyeon?"

"Wow, they look alike in these photos."

What do you think?