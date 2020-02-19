IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura revealed to have been in tears during her return broadcast as DJ of 'Tonight, Under the Cherry Blossom Tree'

According to Japanese media outlet reports on February 20, IZ*ONE member Miyawaki Sakura made her return as DJ of her very own Bay FM radio broadcast, 'Tonight, Under the Cherry Blossom Tree' on this day.



First, Miyawaki Sakura greeted her listeners brightly with, "I've returned. Were you all well while I was away? Since last November, I was not able to promote as IZ*ONE, and so I could not continue my radio broadcast." The idol then thanked her fellow AKB48 members for filling in for her as special DJs.

Miyawaki Sakura continued, "When I was feeling lonely and downcast, I listened to this broadcast and heard your encouraging messages. They gave me strength. I'm in my 9th year promoting as an idol after my debut, and this was the first time in those 9 years where I was banned from performing and promoting for a period of 3 months. It was a time for me to sit and think, 'What is an idol? What is the stage?', and I realized that the fans make it all possible. It was also a time for me to grow a little more as a person."

While discussing IZ*ONE's hiatus, Miyawaki Sakura was heard choking back tears, as she said, "For me, I think of the career of an idol as a career where I bring other people smiles and happiness, and for the past 3 months, I wasn't able to that; I worried that WIZ*ONE may be feeling said because of it. But all of IZ*ONE definitely felt that you all were waiting for us to return. When we made our comeback this time around, we were able to realize again how much you support us, and we are very thankful."



Meanwhile, IZ*ONE will be kicking off their comeback promotions this February 20 on 'M! Countdown'.