Stars of 'Crash Landing on You' & 'Itaewon Class' top TV actor brand values for February

From January 27 through February 28, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 50 TV actors and actresses currently appearing on various drama productions.

This month, the stars of some of the most recent, popular dramas such as tvN's 'Crash Landing on You', JTBC's 'Itaewon Class', SBS's 'Dr. Romantic' season 2, and SBS's 'Stove League' took up many of the top spots.

1st place went to actor Hyun Bin of 'Crash Landing on You', earning an overwhelming 11,366,256 points total. 2nd and 3rd place went to 'Itaewon Class' co-stars Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi, each earning 8,741,509 points and 8,733,643 points respectively. 4th place circled back to 'Crash Landing on You' as actress Son Ye Jin earned a total of 7,974,609 points.

From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Kwon Nara, Kim Bo Ra, Ahn Hyo Seop, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun, and Jo Byung Gyu.

