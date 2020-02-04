BLACK6IX say 'Nice To Meet You' in dreamy teaser images for comeback

Boy group BLACK6IX will be making their first comeback in approximately a year and 4 months with their 2nd mini album,' Nice To Meet You'.

In their first set of 'Nice To Meet You' individual and group teaser photos, BLACK6IX opt for a simple, yet elegant mood, accentuating their upgraded visuals in light of their comeback.

Meanwhile, BLACK6IX consist of members Taeyoung, The King, Yey, Ziki, Jongwoon, and Yongseok. They debuted in 2017 with their 1st single "Please", and most recently promoted with their 2nd mini album 'Swamp of Despair'.

Their full comeback with 'Nice To Meet You' is set for this February 12 at 6 PM KST.