ARMYs are donating their 'Map of the Soul Tour - Seoul' concert ticket refunds toward Coronavirus relief

Shortly after Big Hit Entertainment announced the inevitable cancellation of BTS's 'Map of the Soul Tour' concerts in Seoul, many ARMYs expressed their anger and frustration, taking to online communities, Twitter, etc.

However, as Big Hit Entertainment proceeded to provide ticket holders with their full refunds, some ARMYs decided to overturn their disappointments into good deeds! According to the Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief, throughout the day on February 28, the relief organization reported 453 unique donations from BTS fans, in the name of BTS, ARMY, and more. The donation website even experienced server issues due to the large number of ARMYs processing their donations simultaneously.

Meanwhile, BTS's 'Map of the Soul Tour' concerts in Seoul were originally scheduled from April 11-12 and April 18-19 for 4-days. However, Big Hit Entertainment announced on February 28 that the concerts have been cancelled in order to minimize the potential damages posed on staff, production crew, and more.



Many ARMYs also took to SNS platforms to share their reasons for donating their ticket refunds, stating, "I'm disappointed, but cancelling the concerts was the right decision. I believe that the health of my idols and all of us fans is the most important."



