Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior unveil teaser poster + comeback date for their repackaged album 'Timeless'

Super Junior have unveiled a few more details on their upcoming 9th full repackaged album, 'Timeless'!

'Timeless' will be the third installment of Super Junior's 9th full album package series, which started out with 'Time Slip' in October, before the group also released a special behind-the-scenes version album, 'Timeline' in November.

Earlier, it was also revealed that Super Junior's repackaged album comeback title track will be composed by Block B's Zico, raising anticipation. 

Look out for Super Junior's 'Timeless', set for release on January 28 at 6 PM KST!

  1. Zico
  2. Super Junior
-4

diadems-1,544 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Can't support Super Junior.

Remember when Siwon's dog killed his neighbor and he treated it like an inconvenience to his career while Super Junior fans said the dead woman's family was lying?

Siwon OUT! ELF OUT!

