Yoon Jong Shin asks fellow musicians to stop fighting among themselves and stop focussing on chart rankings

On January 7, veteran singer Yoon Jong Shin took to his Instagram to give a word of input regarding the ongoing 'sajaegi' controversy in the music industry.

The issue surrounding 'sajaegi' on domestic music charts resurfaced recently due to an episode of SBS's 'Unanswered Questions', where the program raised additional accusations against various artists.

Via his Instagram, Yoon Jong Shin shared his two cents as he wrote, "Please don't fight... among blameless musicians... it's the playing field which is in the wrong... what's the point of watching the charts every hour.. No stats in platform. Instead, focus on 'Me'. If you would still rather have the chart, then go ask the chart man."



Other artists including Sunmi, IU, HyunA, and more have also spoken up regarding the ongoing 'sajaegi' controversy, as accusations continue to rise. Meanwhile, singer Yoon Jong Shin is currently overseas fulfilling his 'Nomad Project', in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his 'Monthly Yoon Jong Shin' series.

