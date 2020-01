Back on January 5, actor Ahn Jae Hyun greeted his followers in Instagram with a surprising new hair color!

Accompanied by a simple, laughing emoji, Ahn Jae Hyun shared a series of selcas rocking a stark, blonde hairdo, as well as a small hoop piercing.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyun is currently appearing in MBC's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Love With Flaws'. What do you think of Ahn Jae Hyun's new look?