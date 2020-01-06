24

#WeTrustX1 trending worldwide after group's disbandment announcement

The hashtag #WeTrustX1 has gone trending worldwide after the group announced their disbandment. 

Fans have been voicing their support for the members of the disbanded group, stating: 

What do you think of this news? 

OneItsForever1 pt 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

YES!GIVE MY 11 BOYS BACK!

1

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-331 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

Good luck boys.

Share

