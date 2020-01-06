WeTrustX1 trending worldwide after group's disbandment announcement

The hashtag #WeTrustX1 has gone trending worldwide after the group announced their disbandment.
Fans have been voicing their support for the members of the disbanded group, stating:
What do you think of this news?
24
15
The hashtag #WeTrustX1 has gone trending worldwide after the group announced their disbandment.
Fans have been voicing their support for the members of the disbanded group, stating:
What do you think of this news?
1
YES!GIVE MY 11 BOYS BACK!
1
Good luck boys.
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment