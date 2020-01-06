우리_정국이_사랑해 'Our Jungkook We Love You' trending number one worldwide after headlines accuse Jungkook of making fun of Han Ye Seul

Fans are trending #우리_정국이_사랑해 (Our Jungkook We Love You) #1 worldwide on Twitter after recent headlines and online communities debate if he was mocking Han Ye Seul.
The actress was seen with a new nose piercing and Jungkook's reaction to the group was captured showing off his shock. Many headlines have been calling up this as a controversy, saying online communities are debating if Jungkook was mocking the actress for her piercing.
However, fans have taken to Twitter to defend Jungkook, making him the number one trending hashtag worldwide.
Fans have been defending Jungkook and his character, stating:
Many netizens are also defending Jungkook, saying he was just asking his fellow members if they saw her nose piercing and not mocking her at all.
