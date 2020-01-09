33

6

Wendy revealed to have sent over snacks for the full staff preparing for Red Velvet's Japanese arena tour

Red Velvet's Wendy is thinking of her co-workers and staff members, even while taking a break to recover from her injuries!

Fans recently discovered that even during her break, Wendy sent over supportive snacks to Red Velvet's staff members, busy preparing for Red Velvet's upcoming Japanese arena tour 'La Rouge'. The kind act came to light through an SNS post from one of Red Velvet's dancers, who wrote, "Our angel Wendy, sending us snacks because we're working hard and practicing hard. Let's get better soon and stand on stage together." 

Meanwhile, Wendy is currently recovering after sustaining wrist and hip injuries during rehearsals from the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' last month. 

5

mako-gerald41 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

She is the one who currently in pain and sick but she still care to others.? What an angel behavior 😭

5

yutakunnn139 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She even write a letter for them.

I hope that means she is doing okay right now.

get well soon wendy.

Seungri
Prosecutors Request Arrest Warrant for Seungri
4 hours ago   95   46,735
