4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Swing Entertainment to give X1's official fanclub registrants a full refund

AKP STAFF

On January 10, Swing Entertainment notified fans of their intentions to issue a full refund to all registrants of X1's official fanclub, One It

The agency stated, "We plan to issue a full refund, including shipping fees, for all payments during the fanclub registration process. We will notify you with additional details regarding the refund procedures soon."

Furthermore, "We would like to sincerely thank the fans for their endless support toward X1. Please watch over and cherish our 11 youths and their bright futures ahead."

  1. X1
0 922 Share 100% Upvoted
Seungri
Prosecutors Request Arrest Warrant for Seungri
3 hours ago   60   37,191
Seungri
Prosecutors Request Arrest Warrant for Seungri
3 hours ago   60   37,191

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND