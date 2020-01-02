2PM's Jun.K meets with fans after official military discharge

2PM's Jun.K met up with fans after his official military discharge.



On January 2, Jun.K posted photos of his small fan meeting on Instagram along with a special message for HOTTEST who've been waiting for him. He wrote:





"2018.05.08 ~ 2020.01.02.

2020, which I've only imagined, has actually come.

And today, I've finally been discharged from the military.

Despite the cold weather, you all came to see me in the early morning in Gangwon Province, and I'm so sorry and thankful to you.

At this time, I want to send a lot of strength to all our nation's soldiers who are serving as they fight the extreme weather.

I made a lot of cherished memories in the military, and I'm happy to be discharged.

I was thankful to share small things, and I was happy to be able to communicate with you.

I was also thankful that I was able to look back on myself.

I want to sincerely thank all my fellow soldiers and leaders.

I once again sincerely thank the fans who waited for me and cared for my heart with letters. I hope you have a healthy and bright 2020. Allegiance!"





