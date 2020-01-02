4

2PM's Jun.K meets with fans after official military discharge

2PM's Jun.K met up with fans after his official military discharge.

On January 2, Jun.K posted photos of his small fan meeting on Instagram along with a special message for HOTTEST who've been waiting for him. He wrote:

"2018.05.08 ~ 2020.01.02. 
2020, which I've only imagined, has actually come.
And today, I've finally been discharged from the military.
Despite the cold weather, you all came to see me in the early morning in Gangwon Province, and I'm so sorry and thankful to you.
At this time, I want to send a lot of strength to all our nation's soldiers who are serving as they fight the extreme weather.
I made a lot of cherished memories in the military, and I'm happy to be discharged.
I was thankful to share small things, and I was happy to be able to communicate with you.
I was also thankful that I was able to look back on myself.
I want to sincerely thank all my fellow soldiers and leaders.
I once again sincerely thank the fans who waited for me and cared for my heart with letters. I hope you have a healthy and bright 2020. Allegiance!"



Stay tuned for updates on Jun.K!

View this post on Instagram

2018.05.08 ~ 2020.01.02. 상상만 하던 2020년이 정말 왔습니다. 그리고 오늘 드디어 전역도 하게 되었습니다. 추운 날씨에도 불구하고 아침부터, 새벽부터 이 곳 강원도 인제까지 저를 맞이 하러 나와주신 여러분들께 너무 미안하고 고맙습니다. 지금 이 시간에도 극한의 날씨를 이겨내며 군 복무중인 우리나라 모든 장병들에게 큰 힘을 보내고 싶습니다. 군에 있으면서 정말 많은 추억들을 안고 전역을 하게되어 기쁩니다. 작은 것에 감사하며 나눌 수 있었고, 소통할 수 있어 기뻤습니다. 그리고 나를 돌아보며 되짚어 생각할 수 있어 기뻤습니다. 저와 인연이 닿았던 모든 장병들과, 간부님들께 진심으로 감사하단 말씀 전하고 싶습니다. 저를 기다려주고 편지로 제 마음을 보다듬어 준 팬 여러분들께 다시 한번 진심으로 감사드립니다. 건강하고 밝은 2020년이 되길 빌겠습니다 :) 충성! #LOVEON

A post shared by JUN. K (@jun2dakay) on

bartkun922 pts 25 minutes ago
It's heartwarming to see all those pictures!

0

Hottest2PMKhun47 pts 2 minutes ago
our panda! nichkhun was there too! Can't wait for all of 2pm in one photo

