TREASURE's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, & Bang Ye Dam charm fans with their 'boys next door' vibe in new profiles

TREASURE's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam are here to charm fans with their new 'TREASURE Editorial vol.1' profile photos!

Following fellow members Junkyu, Jihoon, Yoshi, and Hyunsuk yesterday, TREASURE's Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Ye Dam kick back for a casual day-in, snacking idly while regarding the camera. 


YG Entertainment's brand new boy group TREASURE will be making their long-awaited debut some time in 2020, after approximately a year of rigorous preparations. Are you cheering for TREASURE's upcoming debut?

Can't wait!!

Hoping we get BLACKPINK and So-mi's comebacks next.

